Nickodemus J. Billman

Mass of Christian burial for Nickodemus J. "Nick" Billman, 91, of Center, will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church in Perry with Father John Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery in rural Center.
There is no visitation planned at this time.
Bienhoff Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Billman passed away at 2:30 PM, July 27, 2021 at Monroe City Manor.
He was born August 22, 1929 in Belfield, North Dakota, the son of Anton and Elizabeth Doll Billman.
Nick married Dorothy Marie Buschman on November 5, 1954 in Yuma, Arizona and she preceded him in death on December 26, 2011.
Survivors include: Two sons; Delmar "Skip" Edwards and Tim (Kim) Billman all of Hannibal, three daughters; Christine (Roy) Walton of Denton, TX, Kathy Austin of Jonesboro, AR and Michellaine (Keith) Miller of Fresno, CA, one brother; Leo (Phyllis) Billman of Lebanon, OR, one sister Delores Wagner of Whitefish, MT, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Mr. Billman was preceded in death by his wife, one brother Frank Billman along with an infant brother Jack Billman, and three grandchildren; Ayla Ruth Edwards, Gary Hahn, Jr. and Baby Hahn.
Nick moved to this area many years ago and became a self employed entrepreneur, owning several businesses in the area throughout the years. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church, the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and dominos, watching westerns, socializing with his friends and neighbors and especially spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Cemetery, 300 S. Smith St. Center, MO 63436.
