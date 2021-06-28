Nellie Ruth Reidmeyer, age 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:57 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Arch Methodist Church in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Stacie Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery in Hunnewell, MO.
Visitation celebrating Nellie’s life will be held 2:00 pm until the time of the service Wednesday at Arch United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Nellie was born on December 15, 1929, in Lacrosse, Missouri the first born of four children of Olin and Vera (Marquith) Hall.
She was united in marriage to Robert C. Reidmeyer on August 12, 1951, in Kirksville, Missouri. He survives her.
Other survivors include a son, Mark Reidmeyer (Mary) of Rolla, MO; two daughters, Carole Martin (Dan) of Kingsport, TN and Phyllis Painting (Mike) of Independence, MO; four granddaughters, Liz Rothove (Sam), Cara Copple, Melanie Scott (Robert), Erica Painting; three grandsons, Andrew Reidmeyer (Kathryn), Matt Martin, Justin Painting (Courtney); twelve great grandchildren, Rudy, Violet, Margaret, Virginia, Robert, Madison, Joselynne, Brayden, Emma, Sophie, Lydia, Zoe; brother, Henry Hall (Peggy) of LaPlata, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lee (Elaine) Hall, sister; Shirley (Frank) Fox , nephew; Darryl Hall and sister-in-law; Joyce Hall.
Nellie graduated from LaPlata High School with the class of 1947. She went on to further her education at NEMO State Teachers College from 1948-1951. She grew up in rural Northeast Missouri and spent a lot of time helping out on her parents and grandparents farms.
Nellie passed the state teacher exam at seventeen and a half. She began teaching in rural one-room schools throughout Northeast Missouri, all while taking education classes at NEMO State Teachers College. In 1950, Nellie met Bob in a World Lit class. In 1952 Bob enlisted in the Air Force and they moved to Idaho and Washington D.C. for Bob’s military service. They later moved back to Kirksville for Bob to finish his second degree and started their family.
Nellie was a homemaker and very active in the church while raising their three children. She loved singing in the choir, helping with the bazaars and preparing dinners for functions at the church. She loved music and took piano lessons with her children. She also enjoyed sewing and making banners for the church and made a lot of her own clothes as well as for her children and she passed that skill onto her girls. Books were always important to Nellie, as she made frequent trips to the library. Gardening was a necessity growing up, but was most enjoyed while raising her family. Family was everything to Nellie. She was very proud that all of her children and their spouses and grandchildren had college educations. She loved her life as a homemaker and spent countless hours helping her aging parents. Nellie enjoyed helping her grandchildren whenever she could. As she aged her vision deteriorated which kept her from doing a lot of the activities that she enjoyed.
Nellie was a member of the Arch Methodist Church for over fifty five years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s organization and belonged to the Chapter JH of PEO and NARFE.
Nellie loved well and was well-loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Nellie’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church or the Chapter JH of PEO , in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Nellie’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com