Neleta F. Yount

Neleta Frances (Lewis) Yount, 89, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Dr. Mark Hughes will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Friends and Family are invited to Neleta's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:30-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Neleta was born April 1, 1933, in Hannibal, to Ben Lewis and Nellie Gilbert Lewis Gregory.
She was married to Robert E. "Bob" Yount on March 28, 1954, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2017.
Survivors include her six children, Kim Murphy (Greg) of Kirksville, Mo., Lesa Ramey of Hannibal, Debbie McGhee of Hannibal, Mark Yount (Brenda) of Hannibal, Jana Kenison (Bob) of Hannibal, Mindy Thomas (Blaine) of Hannibal; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Neleta was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bernadine Ransdall; stepfather, Walter Gregory; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Clarice Yount; two sons-in-law; one grandson; two sisters; and nephew, Heinie Schwartz.
A loving mother, Neleta enjoyed raising her family. Later in life Neleta worked in several positions in the community. First at Yates and Hagan Clothing Store as a bookkeeper, later at KHMO radio station, then as a manager at the Huck Finn Shopping Center, and finally retiring from the Hannibal Manor Apartments as manager.
Away from work Neleta loved to stay active in her church and as a volunteer with the Douglas Community Services for over 20 years and serving as a past Board member. A proud graduate of the Hannibal High School class of 1951, Neleta took pleasure in heading up her class reunion committee. Neleta was also a past member of the Business Professional Women’s Club.
A wonderful wife, mother, and MaMa, Neleta made the best homemade rolls and made a point to teach her daughters how to make her French toast and always made sure her grandchildren got to enjoy one of her famous milkshakes. Whether spending time traveling with her husband, Bob to Arizona or Florida or sharing a spooking ghost story with her grandchildren around a campfire, Neleta loved the moments she was able to share with her family.
A devoted Christian, Neleta read her Bible daily and was always active in numerous roles in the church she was attending. Neleta is a former member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Hannibal and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Murphy, Luke Ramey, Jake Kenison, Jameson White, Zach Banton, Dillon Sutter, and Ben Karlinski.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice or Community Loving Care Hospice.
