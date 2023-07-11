Neal Christopher Wilper, 51, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 7, 2023.
Neal was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 9, 1971, the son of Jerry and Kathie (Brinkman) Wilper. On October 12, 2002, he married Sherry Dierking in Columbia.
Neal grew up in Monroe City, MO and attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Monroe City High School. He attended One year at Missouri Western State University. Neal was employed with Boone County Government for 17 years as Help Desk Technician. He is currently employed with Shelter Insurance Company as a Printer Specialist. He enjoyed spending time following his sports teams, fishing, and grilling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Neal is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, Kayla Hampton (Cameron Terry) of Columbia; mother, Kathie Wilper of Monroe City and two brothers, Eric Wilper (Tena) of Kansas City and Ryan Wilper (Jennifer) of St. Joseph.
Neal was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wilper.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on July 14, 2023, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel with the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
