Nathaniel Florence, Sr., 90, of Bowling Green, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:35 AM Friday, April 9, 2021 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Lindell Robbins will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Nathaniel's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Nathaniel was born July 15, 1930, in Bowling Green, MO to Arthur William Florence and Blanche Moore Florence. Nathaniel was married to Ruby Kathleen Hobbs and from that union survives a son, Nathaniel Florence, Jr. and a daughter, Tanya Hendrix. He was later married to Evelyn Longmire on June 12, 1971 in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2011.
Survivors include 2 children, Nathaniel Florence, Jr. of Bowling Green, MO and Tanya Hendrix of Bowling Green, MO; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nathaniel was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Raymond Florence, Marion Florence, and Arthur "Bill" William Florence; and 3 sisters: Clara Bruce, Willena Shepherd, and Ida Mae Clark.
Professionally, Nathaniel was a laborer at Electric Wheel in Quincy, IL. He also previously worked for DieMakers in Monroe City, MO.
Nathaniel was a fan of St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends.
