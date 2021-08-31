Nathan Scott Bailey, 28, of Philadelphia, Mo., died August 30, 2021, in Quincy. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Sept. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.
Updated: August 31, 2021 @ 5:33 pm
Nathan Scott Bailey, 28, of Philadelphia, Mo., died August 30, 2021, in Quincy. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Sept. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.