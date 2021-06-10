Naomi R. Bradshaw

Naomi Ruth Bradshaw, age 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:22 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
A celebration of life service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Jason Young and Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Naomi’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday until time of service at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Naomi was born on March 15, 1931, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Carl and Martha (Owen) Epley.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Bradshaw on May 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2002.
Survivors include her children, Michael Bradshaw (Dollye) of Kinderhook, IL, Marilyn Cowden (Jack) of New London, MO, Jerry “Russ” Bradshaw (Sarah) of Weston, MO and Tim Bradshaw (Nikki) of Kinderhook, IL; brothers, Virgil Epley (JoLeah) of Plainville, IL, John Epley (Donna Ruth) of Kinderhook, IL, Donald Epley (Charlotte) of Hannibal, MO, Ron Epley (Barb) of Fall Creek, IL; sister, Kathryn Chaplin of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Stacy Mayfield (Gary), Scott Bradshaw, Deana Ross (Jon), Brandon Frame, E.J. Bainter, Brian Boleach (Sarah), Lisa Ketsenburg (Jody), Brent Cowden (Cindy), Ben Cowden (Sarah), Ben Bradshaw (Dana), Brett Bradshaw (Mallory), A.J. Bradshaw (Jessica), Krista Forbis (Josh); great grandchildren, Lexi (Cody), Alli, Trever (Harley), Gage, Cole, Kaci, Dylan, Bradley, Hannah, Colton (Kaylee), Aaron (Kara), Emma, Madison, Josh (Alison), Caleb, Desiree, Kaley, Gwen, Scarlet, Will, Henry, Ella, Luke, Ruth, Gemma, Jillian, Bryce, Collyn, Kaylyn, Kynsie and Ceatyn; great-great grandchildren, Maci, Ellie, Mitchell and Easton. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and special family friends, Becky Miller and Shawna Booher.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bradshaw was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl “Buck” Epley, Harold “Pete” Epley and Edward “Buzz” Epley.
Naomi enjoyed her flowers, working in her garden and going to thrift stores to collect things that were precious to her. Most of all Naomi enjoyed time spent with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and her great-great grandkids.
Mrs. Bradshaw loved going to church and the fellowship of church family. Naomi attended the First Church of Nazarene and most recently the Foundry Ministries.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Hospice, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Naomi memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.