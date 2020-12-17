Naomi F. Maple, 69, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 2:40 AM, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home in Hannibal, Mo.
There will be no services at this time.
A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.
Naomi was born March 8, 1951, in Pike County, Mo. to James Earl Darnell and Joy Delores Culp Darnell.
She was married to Russell Melvin Maple on December 9, 1978 in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2006.
Survivors include 3 children, Trina Gregg (Darrell), Michael Crane (Chris) and Donald Crane (Mary), 7 Brothers, James Darnell (Laurie), Tom Darnell, Roy Grant Darnell, Ralph Darnell (Joyce), John Henry Darnell, Steve Robertson, Russell Darnell, and 1 sister, Goldie Reiter (Kevin).
She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 son, Kenneth William Crane and 3 sister, Charlene Neiman, Dana Otero, Jacqueline Ann Darrell Trosclair and 1 brother Allen Darnell.
Naomi was a homemaker. She was the family matriarch and always took charge of helping the family with anything they needed.
Most of all Naomi loved being with her family and enjoyed the time they spent together.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
