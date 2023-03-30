Nancy S. Heimer

Nancy Sue Winegar Heimer, 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:32 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Nancy was born December 1, 1938, in Hannibal, MO to Walter C. Winegar and Thelma Cooley Winegar.
She was previously married to Melvin Doran. He preceded her in death. She later married to Bill Heimer. He preceded her in death on October 31, 1987.
Survivors include her two sisters, Patsy Huff of Arnold, MO, and Janet McElroy Harn (Steve) of Monroe City, MO; brother-in-law, Kenny Walden; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carleeta Walden; one brother-in-law, Paul Huff; and one niece, Eve Pistorious.
Professionally, Nancy worked at Bluff City Dairy. She later retired from Hannibal National Bank as a teller.
An avid animal lover, Nancy loved horses, dogs, and cats. She enjoyed a beautiful day outside walking horses and appaloosas. Drawing horses, home shopping, jewelry, and watching old John Wayne westerns were a few of Nancy's favorites. Nancy cherished her family and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.