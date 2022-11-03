Nancy S. Close

Graveside services for Nancy Sue Close, 81, of Foley, Alabama, will be at 10:15 A.M., November 4, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Graveside services for Nancy Sue Close, 81, of Foley, Alabama, will be at 10:15 A.M., November 4, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Bienhoff Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Close passed away at 1:52 P.M., October 30, 2022, in Hannibal surrounded by family.
Nancy was born October 25, 1941, in St. Louis the daughter of Austin Carter and Virginia Louise Davis Chandler.
She Married Darrell Leslie Close on January 27, 1979, in St. Louis and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2021.
Survivors include: one brother-in-law; Harold White Sr. of New London, five nieces; Beth (Jamey) Simmons of New London, Mary (J.R.) Drennan of Hannibal, Susan (Fred) Cornell of St. Louis, Marty McMahan of St. Ann, and MaryAnn (Art) Tullock of O'Fallon, and one nephew; Harold “Hack” (Geralyn Burke) White Jr. of Hannibal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four sisters; Linda Chandler, Betty Baker, Ann White, and Phyllis Chandler.
Nancy was a Christian by faith who enjoyed cooking, crafting, traveling the world, and most of all entertaining guests.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's research hospital or Tunnel to Towers in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427 Perry, MO 63462
Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com
