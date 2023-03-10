Nancy Karen White Pyle, age 68, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:15 pm Monday, February 27, 2023, at Beloved Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Nancy Karen White Pyle, age 68, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:15 pm Monday, February 27, 2023, at Beloved Health & Rehabilitation Center.
No services are planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Nancy was born on May 19, 1954, in Marceline, Missouri the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy (Crowley) White.
Survivors include two daughters; Victoria Pyle of Charles City, IA and Linda Parker of Buffalo, NY, brother; Ronald White (Connie) of Hannibal, MO and sister; Lori Lindsey of Walton, NY.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter; Jennifer Pyle and brother; Kenneth Vale White.
Professionally Nancy worked in the food industry as a baker.
In her younger years, Nancy enjoyed bowling. She had a love for her cats. Being with family meant the world to Nancy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Nancy's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
