Nancy K. Allen, 66, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:11am Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 31, 2021, at Grand View Funeral Home, with the burial immediately following the service at Grand View Burial Park. Pastor Michael Neff will officiate.
Nancy was born on April 20, 1955, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of James D. and Virginia S. (McCloud) McGrew Jr.
She was united in marriage to James G. Allen on November 7, 1986, at South Side Christian Church in Hannibal, Missouri.
Nancy is remembered with love by her Husband, James G Allen; her daughters, Angela Branham Hull (Robbie Williams), Ashley Allen Parker (Theo); her stepdaughter Kristina Allen; her Stepson Jonathan Allen; her Grandchildren, Sydney Hull, Gavyn Hull, Noah Parker, Jon-David Allen, Reese Allen, Riley Allen; and Step-grandson Nathan Henson. Nancy also leaves behind many treasured cousins and devoted friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James D. and Virginia S. (McCloud) McGrew Jr.
Nancy grew up in Perry, MO enjoying her simple country life with her friends. The family moved to Hannibal, MO where Nancy graduated from Hannibal Senior High School in 1973. Soon after she began working at The Mark Twain Dinette and enjoyed spending time with her friends at work. She then moved on to work at C L Downey Co for many years. Nancy took a position with AT&T as a toll-free operator in Hannibal, working there for 19 years before the office closed in 2002. Nancy was then able to devote herself full-time to her work as a Pastor’s wife, serving the Lord with her husband, Jim. It was here that she was able to use her musical gifts to lead praise and worship, oversee the Children’s Church programs, and radiate her love for Jesus.
Nancy’s family, especially her grandchildren, was her most passionate endeavor of all. Her family could always find her smiling face in the crowd at their school performances, sports games, or parade performances. She was known to drive 45 minutes to find a favorite ice cream flavor for a birthday breakfast, travel to yet another zoo only to be taught by a 4-year-old what a pygmy marmoset was, or to travel 500 miles for a little league baseball game. All of them know … “Grandma loves you”!
Outside of loving her family she also loved baseball. She was a member of the South Side Christian Church women’s team for many years. Nancy loved attending St Louis Cardinal baseball games and didn't miss a game on TV unless she's at church! Nancy also enjoyed spending time vacationing with her family over the years and especially her trip with her husband to the Holy Land Experience.
Nancy has one of the biggest hearts there are. She never missed an opportunity to offer help to someone in need. Over the years she has given so much of her time to others. She (alongside her coworkers at AT&T) donated to community benefits, provided meals and gifts through the Adopt-A-Child campaign, and lent a hand whenever they found a family in need. As a pastor's wife she volunteered countless hours to help cook & serve food to needy families in Central Park, she coordinated donations from church members ensuring the youth of the church had school supplies, clothing, and shoes for back-to-school, and made sure for Wednesday night youth there wasn't a hungry belly to be found. Nancy loved to donate whenever she could and never missed dropping what change she had in the Salvation Army buckets each time she saw one teaching her grandchildren to do the same. Eventually Nancy chose to ring that bell herself and despite her family's worry about the cold days and her health she would joyfully greet the kids and their families daily. Nancy sponsors several children in other countries and always participates in Operation Christmas. She always found room in her heart to love one more child.
Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Lionberger, Kevin Lionberger, Brandi Lionberger
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Samaritans Purse, and the Salvation Army, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
