Nancy J. Britt

Nancy Jean Britt, 87, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 9:35 PM, February 22, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home of Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Nancy’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home.
For those who can attend, burial will be at Fern Chapel Cemetery near Perry, Missouri.
She was born on July 16, 1934, in Perry, MO, to Jake and Mildred Bailey Woolfolk.
Nancy and Orlie B. Britt, Jr. (Junior) were married by the Rev. John Golden on June 14, 1953, in New London, Missouri. Her husband of 42 years preceded her in death on September 11, 1995.
Nancy is survived by her children, Linda Malia (Pat) and Rowdy Britt (Marsha) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Jena Epperson (Dan) of New London, Missouri; her grandchildren Danielle, Austin and Michelle Epperson; Josh Britt, Ashley Johnston (Collin), Krystal Britt (Jeff Merrick), and Melinda Dodd (Oscar); and her great grandchildren JR Henderson, Macie Henderson, Nora Dodd, and Harper Dodd. She is also survived by a brother Jerry Woolfolk (Rhonda) of Middletown, Missouri; and her brother-in-law, Jack Britt (Lee) of New London, Missouri, and her sister-in-law, Sue Stover (Jim) of Silvis, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Beverly Ann Britt; and her brother, Jim Woolfolk.
Nancy graduated from Vandalia High School in 1952 and worked at Goodin’s Dime Store in Vandalia from 1952-1960, and then from 1961-1972 at Western Printing until the company moved from Hannibal. She then went to work at Watlow in 1978 and retired from there in 1999. She was a Khoury League mom, hardly ever missing her children and grandchildren’s ball games. She managed and worked in the concession stand at the ballpark in New London for many years. Nancy was a board member and treasurer for the Forget-Me-Not Senior Citizens in New London. She was one of the cooks for Friday meals for many years until she could no longer physically able to.
She enjoyed reading, word search, jigsaw puzzles, old movies and TV shows, Hallmark movies, and planting and tending to the flowers in her yard. She enjoyed paint-by-number and her home was filled with an eclectic assortment of her paintings. When she was able, Nancy liked canning tomatoes and had a delicious recipe for her juice. She treasured Sunday and holiday dinners with everyone at her home and being a part of her grandchildren’s lives. It was a common sight to see her sitting on her front porch reading, watching the hummingbirds, and waving to passers-by. She continued that tradition until her move to Luther Manor.
Nancy was a Methodist by faith, active in the New London Methodist Church until its untimely closure.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Fern Chapel Cemetery or the New London Forget-Me-Nots in care of the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Josh Britt, Austin Epperson, Collin Johnston, Jeff Merrick and Oscar Dodd.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Woolfolk, Rowdy Britt, Pat Malia, Dan Epperson and Branson Wood.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.