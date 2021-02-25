Nancy A. Ash

Nancy A. Dixon Ash, 90, of Hannibal, Mo., had her sunrise October 4, 1930 and her sunset February 16, 2021.
Nancy was the daughter of Louis and Margaret Dixon of Palmyra, Mo.
Nancy is survived by one daughter, Alicia Williams; one son, Curtis Ash; one sister, Dixie Forte; one brother, Joseph (Yvonne) Dixon; nine grandchildren, Duane Jones, Felicia (John) Osborne, Tameka (Chad) Woolfolk, Juvonne Crawford, Frederick Crawford, Chante Crawford, Gregory (Cloris) Crawford
Alexa Crawford and Brittany Crawford; 18 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren, and one on the way by Angelica Jones.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Beveny Crawford; a son, David Dixon; three sisters, Alice Watson, Louise Williams and Edna R. Brown; two brothers, Louis A. Dixon and Wallace Dixon; and one great great grandchild.
Nancy was a Christian by faith. She attended Willow Street Christian Church, was an active member of the American Legion of Palmyra, Mo., and became a foster parent with the Douglas program. Nancy attended some college and had plenty of occupations which included The Ford plant in Chicago, was a nurse in Chester, Ill. and Hannibal, Mo., a prison guard, a police dispatcher in Hannibal, Mo., and worked in the head start program.
Nancy enjoyed traveling with her family, attending family reunions, cooking and made a mean peach cobbler. She helped run the Dixon Cafe with her sister. She loved outings with her sister Alice, telling stories to friends and family, and going with them to church, trips to Chicago and fishing with Alexa.
Nancy will be greatly missed by family and friends. Gifts and contributions can be given to the family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.