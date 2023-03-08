Nan Jeanette Davis, age 95, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at Luther Manor on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:13 am, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home on Friday, March 10 at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the Providence Baptist Cemetery.
A visitation celebrating Nan’s life will be held at Grand View Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Nan was born on February 1, 1928, in California, the daughter of Donald McArthur and Ruth McArthur (Johnston).
She was married to Melvin Berry on August 3, 1946; he preceded her in death on February 10, 1981. She then married Henry E. Davis on September 24, 1983; he preceded her in death on May 19, 2007.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darrell McArthur and Ira McArthur; sisters Opal Hess and Wilma Hayden; daughters Patsy Johnson and Donna Yargus; stepsons Melvin Berry, John Bunn, and Larry Berry; and son-in-law Ernie Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Smith, Wilma (Jim) Hammock, Laura Berry, and Janet (Larry) Hinds; son-in-law Scott Yargus; stepson Henry W. Davis; seventeen grandchildren, Tena Hall, Darren Johnson, Carla Goethe, Danny Smith, Bryan Hammock, Brad Hammock, Josh Hammock, Buck McAfee, Casey McAfee, Samantha Kistler, Kimberly Fullington, Kelly Hinds, Ryan Hinds, Ashley Yargus, Jared Yargus, Marni Yargus, Lindsay Jones, and numerous step-grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
Nan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to not only her own children, but every child in the neighborhood. Nan had a huge influence in helping raise, Marena, Royce, Cede, and Bretta. She adored spending time with her family, especially by playing Upwords, cooking, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing video games, and being on Facebook. Nan loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and was a big fan of Yadier Molina. She liked to watch westerns, soap operas, game shows, and Shirley Temple movies. Nan enjoyed crocheting and loved to gift her own creations to friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Darren Johnson, Bryan Hammock, Brad Hammock, Josh Hammock, Buck McAfee, Ryan Hinds, Royce Johnson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor Nursing Home for their loving care of Nan over the past eleven years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Manor Nursing Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.