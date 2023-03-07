Nan J Davis, age 95, of Hannibal, died at Luther Manor March 7, 2023, surrounded by her family. Services will be at Grand View Funeral Home, March 10, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Providence Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be at Grand View Funeral Home, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hannibal
