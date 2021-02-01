Myrtle L. Sinclair

Myrtle Louise (Nelson) Sinclair, 95, of Hannibal, MO, died at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Mark Burkey will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation celebrating the life of Myrtle Sinclair at 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sinclair was born December 9, 1925, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Charles Edward and Elva Ruth (Willing) Nelson.
She was married to Ernest Eugene (Gene) Sinclair on October 15, 1942. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2002.
Surviving are three children, Floyd (Janice) Sinclair of New London, MO, Rita (Dean) Hays of Hardin, MO, and Kenny (Barb) Sinclair of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Rosie Marshall of Hannibal, MO, and Betty Jane Brown of Quincy, IL; nine grandchildren, Christina Mefford, Mike Sinclair, Brian Sinclair, Lora Darrah, Brennan Hays, Sarah Hays, Dirk Sinclair, Ryan Sinclair and Jared Sinclair; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one special brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Sinclair of Vicksburg, MI.
Mrs. Sinclair was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dale Sinclair; one sister, Cleo Cox; and four brothers, Ray Nelson, Gene Nelson, Buddy Nelson and Benny Joe Nelson.
She was a waitress at Chet’s Diner on Broadway and worked in the kitchen at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Mrs. Sinclair was a housewife and a farmer. She loved to bake, sew, research her family genealogy, and spend time with her loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sinclair, Christina Mefford, Lora Darrah, Brennan Hays, Mike Sinclair, Sarah Hays, Dirk Sinclair, Ryan Sinclair and Jared Sinclair.
Honorary pallbearers will be Myrtle’s great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial: Community Loving Care Hospice, 1310 S. Business 61, Suite B, Bowling Green, MO 63334.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Myrtle’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com.