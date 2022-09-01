Musette Lee (Logan) Rose, age 70, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 8:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Corey King will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, Ark. at a later date.
Visitation celebrating Musette's life will be held at 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Musette was born on June 12, 1952, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Robert Logan and Irma (Grantham) Logan.
Survivors include her sisters, Mary Jane McClarrinon and Susie Hedrick, both of Fayetteville, Ark.; bonus daughter, Jami Nash; bonus grandson, Cason Nash; and aunt, Alpha Shelton of Lee's Summit, Mo. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, a host of friends, including Patricia Gooch and Denny Yeater, and her fur babies; Hey Cat and Missy Cat. She loved every one of them with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Musette graduated from Mexico High School in the class 1970 and went on to further her education at Northeast Missouri State University, known today as Truman State University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Social Work.
Professionally, Musette worked as a Case Worker for Hannibal Regional Center for 45 years before retiring. It was her goal to serve each of her clients with the private dignity they deserved.
Musette was a Christian by faith.
As a young girl, Musette began working at the soda fountain at her father's pharmacy (Logan Pharmacy) in Mexico, Mo. When she was old enough to ride her bike, it was not uncommon to see Musette on her bike delivering medicine to clients.
Musette had a "green thumb" when it came to her flower beds. She was an avid sports fan, some of her favorite teams to cheer for were the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and the Arkansas Razorbacks, unless they were playing against the Missouri Tigers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
