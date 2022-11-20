Morris J. Gottman

Morris Joseph Gottman, 87 of Taylor, MO died at 9:50am Friday, November 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il. He was born May 2, 1935, at home in rural Hannibal, MO. Joe was the eldest son of John Christian Gottman and Olivia Josephine Hirner Gottman. Joe was married to Jean Ann Hicks Gottman, on June 1, 1957, in Rock Island, IL.
Joe leaves behind his wife Jean Gottman, of Taylor, MO.; and his children; a daughter Jo (Paul) Mabry, of Quincy, IL., a daughter Jacqueline (Rodney) Tiemann of Philadelphia, MO., a son Jeffrey (Tammy) Gottman of Redfield, SD, a daughter Jill (Matt) Dennis of Broomall, PA., a son Jay (Stacy) Gottman of Maywood, MO.; seven grandchildren; Grace (Chad) Hudelson, Hailey (JJ) Chatfield, Brace Tiemann and fiancé Isabelle Krigbaum, Jack Dennis, Josephine Dennis, Tanner Tiemann, Tessa Tiemann; five great grandchildren; Deq, Liam, Finn Hudelson, Jaden and Hadlee Chatfield; one great, great granddaughter Jinora Hudelson; sister-in laws, Mary Verscheure and Carol Hicks and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Joe and time on the farm.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John and Olivia Gottman, his brother and business partner Charles Gottman.
Joe was a graduate of Hannibal High School, Hannibal, MO. Joe and his family lived on their dairy farm and later beef cattle farm in Taylor, MO. Joe was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, who always put others before himself. He was a hard worker, strong, kind and always a jokester. In his free time, he took pleasure in hunting racoons, squirrels and rabbits with his children and friends, but he most loved spending time with the love of his life Jean. In his final days he resided at Bradford Villa of Quincy, IL., where his children were blessed to stay and care for him. Memories and exchanges of tender love and care were given. He taught his children to be hard workers instilling in them if you are not going to do the job right, then don’t do it at all. Joe would say his children served him well. All of them were there including his wife to love him as he took his final breaths. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joe was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, MO with Rev. Dewayne Larenson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning November 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra, MO in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home, Ewing, MO.
