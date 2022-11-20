Morris J. Gottman

Morris Joseph Gottman, 87 of Taylor, MO died at 9:50am Friday, November 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il. He was born May 2, 1935, at home in rural Hannibal, MO. Joe was the eldest son of John Christian Gottman and Olivia Josephine Hirner Gottman. Joe was married to Jean Ann Hicks Gottman, on June 1, 1957, in Rock Island, IL.

Joe leaves behind his wife Jean Gottman, of Taylor, MO.; and his children; a daughter Jo (Paul) Mabry, of Quincy, IL., a daughter Jacqueline (Rodney) Tiemann of Philadelphia, MO., a son Jeffrey (Tammy) Gottman of Redfield, SD, a daughter Jill (Matt) Dennis of Broomall, PA., a son Jay (Stacy) Gottman of Maywood, MO.; seven grandchildren; Grace (Chad) Hudelson, Hailey (JJ) Chatfield, Brace Tiemann and fiancé Isabelle Krigbaum, Jack Dennis, Josephine Dennis, Tanner Tiemann, Tessa Tiemann; five great grandchildren; Deq, Liam, Finn Hudelson, Jaden and Hadlee Chatfield; one great, great granddaughter Jinora Hudelson; sister-in laws, Mary Verscheure and Carol Hicks and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Joe and time on the farm.

