Morris Coleman

Morris "Kent" Coleman, 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:00 PM, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services with Full Military Honors from the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. C.M. Cole will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Kent's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for Cremation will follow services and are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Kent was born December 1, 1955, in Hannibal, Missouri to William Lloyd Coleman and Mary H. Holman.
Survivors include his mother, Mary H.Coleman of Hannibal, Missouri; 3 children, Regina Waytes (Ronald) of Fort Madison, Iowa, Jamie Coleman (Christina) of Quincy, Illinois and Tiffany Addison (Marcellus) of St. Louis, Missouri; 2 brothers, Lloyd Craig Coleman of Hannibal, Missouri and Matthew Hawkins; 1 sister, Adrienne Coleman of Bloomington, Indiana; grandchildren, SaeQuan Collins, DaSavion Coleman, DaShyia Deal, Jamie Coleman III, Jhia Wysong, Nia Addison, Mireya Addison and Kyla Addison; 1 great grandchild, Azyah Dodson; nieces, Jonel Coleman, Shannon and Jada Montgomery, Tamara McDonald, Tysa Coleman and Nakeeya Robinson; nephew, DeShannon White; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Kent was preceded in death by his father; and 2 sisters, Tonna M. Coleman and Vicky Coleman-Montgomery.
Kent worked as a cook at KFC for many years and prior to that, he worked at the Hannibal Fire Department as a fire fighter. He served his country in the United States Army and was a decorated marksman and sharpshooter. Kent was a Christian, by faith. Kent was a music lover, particularly Earth, Wind and Fire, Sly and the Family Stone and Chaka Khan. He would hold "Music Appreciation" Sundays for his kids. He enjoyed watching Kansas City Chiefs football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball, in his leisure time, but had a true love of basketball and taking bike rides through nature. Kent was a talented builder and loved to make things around the house. Kent was a joyful soul who truly loved his family and his work family. His presence will be missed forever by all those he held dear.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
