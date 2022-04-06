Morgan R. Miller

Morgan Riley Miller, 22, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 11:01 PM, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Morgan's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, April 8, 2022, at funeral home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Morgan was born January 13, 2000, in Hannibal, MO to Scott C. Miller and Carie VanAusdoll Miller.
Survivors include her parents; girlfriend and love of her life, Chelsea "Chels" Johnson of Hannibal, Missouri; twin brothers, Chase Lincoln Miller and Tyler Wayne Miller of Hannibal, Missouri; grandparents, Roy and Nancy Miller of Palmyra, Missouri, David and Patti Hayden of Hannibal, Missouri, Michael and Debbie VanAusdoll of Michigan, Sonny and Wanda Hallemeyer of Laddonia, Missouri; great grandparents, Arthur and Dorothy Baca of California, and Wayne McLain of California; special parents, Lee and Becky Tullock of Hannibal, Missouri; her kitty cat, Luna; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Morgan was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Dick and Norma Litchfield; great grandmother, Dorothy Baca, and best friend, Jacob Hamm.
Professionally, Morgan worked at Ascend in Barry, Illinois and as a sandwich artist at Subway in Hannibal, Missouri.
Morgan had a passion for being in the kitchen, always cooking for everyone. One of her specialties was the $16 burger which included pizza, pasta, chicken, and macaroni and cheese. Morgan was a tomboy, she loved racing four wheelers, going to skate parks, football, and basketball. She was a great three-point shooter, could spin a basketball on her finger, and juggle. Morgan enjoyed swimming and loved the water but not so much the sun, although she was a ray of sunshine and always made people feel better with her happy personality and positive attitude. She loved to travel and a few of her favorite spots were Branson, Chicago, California, and Gatlinburg. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Will McFarlane, Chase Miller, Tyler Miller, Dalton Gauch, and Isiah Day.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
