Monica M. Asher

Graveside services for Monica Marie Asher, 100, of Center, will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday June 19, 2021 at Center Cemetery with Pastor Dan Peters officiating.
Mrs. Asher passed away at 5:33 PM on June 15, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1921 in Mt. Sterling, IL, the daughter of Allen Morgan and Maria Haddican Morgan.
She married Charles Edward Asher on December 26, 1941 in Center and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2001.
Survivors include one daughter; Bette (Jack) Durbin of Center, two grandchildren; Michelle Austin of Cameron and Brian (Emily) Asher of Mosby, and two great grandchildren; Charles Austin and Brock Asher. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sons Edward and James Asher, brother Tom Morgan, and sister Ann (Morgan) Waterman. Monica was a lifetime area resident and Christian by faith. She was very active in the former Hannibal Moose Lodge and loved visiting with her Center Neighbors group. She especially enjoyed playing cards at Chelly's restaurant every week.
Pallbearers will be Mac Boling, Michael Boling, Mark Alexander, Jimmy Howald, and John Palmer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Janice Kirkland, Judith Manfree, James Waterman, and Jerry Waterman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center Cemetery at P.O. Box 124, Center, MO 63436.
