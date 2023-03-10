Miriam Blackburn

Miriam Blackburn passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, surrounded by her children. Miriam Shirley Foreman was born on May 5, 1936, on her mother’s birthday, to Allen and Mildred (Tompkins) Foreman in Hannibal, MO. She grew up on the family farm near Rensselaer, MO. After graduating from Monroe City High School, she attended Central Methodist College, where she met her future husband, James D. Blackburn. They were married on January 26, 1957, shortly after their graduation.

A lifelong Presbyterian, Miriam first attended Big Creek Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer and later the Troy Presbyterian Church in Troy, MO. After moving to Birmingham, AL, she joined Second Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for nearly half a century. Miriam had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in the choir and performing solos for weddings and other events. She also took great pleasure in growing her own flowers to arrange for church services and events.

