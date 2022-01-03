Milly I. Johnson

Milly Irene Johnson, 72, of Hannibal, passed away at 11:50 am Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:30 AM Friday January 7, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Memorial service will follow at 10:30 AM Friday January 7, 2022, at the chapel. Pastor Carl Begley will officiate.
Milly was born December 17, 1949, in Hannibal, MO to Stanley Eugene and Mary Louise (Begley) Johnson Sr.
Survivors include her children Jason Johnson and Amy Johnson (Heather); grandchildren Caelan Johnson (Becca), Dylan Johnson (Renee) and Talon Johnson; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews; 3 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; brother Stanley Eugene Johnson Jr. (Christy) and sister Jeanie Morris.
Milly was preceded in death by her Parents.
Milly worked as an LPN and then earned her Registered Nursing degree in 1993. Milly worked in nursing for over 30 years, in a field she loved. A woman of many talents, she also owned and operated her own beauty salon in Hannibal for 30 years. She was an accomplished artist and art teacher. Her paintings were usually done in acrylic and were beautifully done, often painting anything that struck her heart. She loved teaching others to paint, hoping to ignite the same passion in them for a love of art. Milly was a long-time active member of the Hannibal Arts Council and the Pinky Pals. Milly was a proud Breast Cancer survivor of 13 years and would often find ways to support others who were facing their own struggles with the disease. Her family was an important part of her life and she worked hard to spend as much time with them as possible, cherishing memories made along the way.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pinky Pals Breast Cancer Support Group in Hannibal, MO.
