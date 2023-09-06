Mildred J. Lane, 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:23 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Mark Hughes and Rev. Matt Ver Meer will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Mildred's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Mildred was born November 9, 1931, in Palmyra, MO to Edward Jacob Shear and Clara Mae Reddick Shear.
She was married to Claude "Safety" Lane on November 12, 1947, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2021.
Survivors include her two children, Sue Libey of Hannibal, MO and Steven Lane (Kathy) of Hannibal, MO; six grandchildren, Michael Jones of Sturgeon, MO, Danel Gipson of Clinton, MO, Beth Libey of Hannibal, MO, Kelly Stark of Monroe City, MO, Andrea Burroughs of Hannibal, MO, and Steffani Miller (Dustin) of Pace, FL; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; and two sons-in-law, Doug Ward, and Gene Libey.
Mildred was a homemaker and lifelong caregiver. She was a very loving mother and "Gram". Mildred took pride in caring for people, she took care of all the neighbors and would often get calls in the middle of the night for assistance. In her younger years, Mildred loved to cook. She made the best chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy. Mildred enjoyed doing needle work, reading her Bible, and going to church dinners. In her later years, she enjoyed listening to her audio Bible. Above all, Mildred loved and cherished her time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Michael Jones, Danel Gipson, Beth Libey, Kelly Stark, Andrea Burroughs, and Steffani Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Community Loving Care Hospice.
