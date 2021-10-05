Miguel J. Mendez

Miguel Javier Mendez, 19, of New London Missouri, passed away at 3:56am, Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, October 6, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Miguel Javier Mendez’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00pm October 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Miguel Javier Mendez was born January 22, 2002, in El Paso Tx. His parents are Donald McIntosh and Shannel Brackley McIntosh. They both survive.
Miguel leaves behind his companion Erica Feather - Mendez. She survives.
Other survivors include his unborn son Miguel Mendez II; 3 brothers Dante Driesbach of California, Raul Lopez of Omaha, Nebraska, Keith McIntosh (Misty Nichols) of Tennesee.
Sister Megan Douglas (Michael) of New London, Missouri.
Miguel was preceded in death by his Grandfather Don Brackley and Grandmother Jo Forbes.
Professionally, Miguel worked as a Butcher for The Country Butcher Shop in Palmyra Missouri. Away from work, Miguel enjoyed hunting deer and fishing at Spencer Creek, Salt River or the Mississippi River. Miguel loved playing football during his High School years and was a true Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Miguel’s favorite TV shows were Trailer Park Boys, The Office and Spongebob. A talented cook, Miguel would cook the best spicy chicken and ribeye on the grill always taking his time while cooking and enjoying being outdoors. Most of all, Miguel cherished the time he could spend with his family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond McIntosh, Dakota Dietel, Landon Leake, Chandler Arnett, Will MacFalane, Logan Perrigo, Cayden Hill and Scot Rayl.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Donald McIntosh for the fund for Miguel Mendez II.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.