Miguel Javier Mendez, 19, of New London Mo., died October 3, 2021. Services will be 3 p.m., Oct. 6, at James O'Donnell funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
New London, Mo.
