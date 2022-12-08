Michelle Maddox

On December 6, 2022, Michelle Lee (Buchanan) Maddox, 50, passed away in Hannibal, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

Michelle was a CNA at Beloved Nursing Home in Hannibal. She spent many years taking care of and mothering others. In her free time, she enjoyed studying family history, collecting anything to do with bears and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. She was baptized with her daughters at Philadelphia Baptist Church on June 4, 2006. She would do anything for her family and her grandchildren meant the world to her.

