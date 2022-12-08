Michelle Maddox

On December 6, 2022, Michelle Lee (Buchanan) Maddox, 50, passed away in Hannibal, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Michelle was a CNA at Beloved Nursing Home in Hannibal. She spent many years taking care of and mothering others. In her free time, she enjoyed studying family history, collecting anything to do with bears and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. She was baptized with her daughters at Philadelphia Baptist Church on June 4, 2006. She would do anything for her family and her grandchildren meant the world to her.
Michelle is preceded in death by her mother, Delene Buchanan; her uncle, John Buchanan; her cousin, Hannah Buchanan; her grandfather, Gerald Buchanan Sr.; her grandmother, Edith Buchanan; her father-in-law, Walter Paul Maddox; her mother-in-law, Gailetta Maddox; and her best friend, Cindy Wharton.
Survivors include her six children, Adriana Benjamin (Logan), Ashley Maddox (Quentin), Helena Maddox (Cory), Lashelle Bauman (Nathan), Victoria Maddox (Seth) and Devin Maddox; her father, Gerald Buchanan Sr. (Brenda); her four siblings, Scott Buchanan (Debbie), Dave Buchanan (Dinah), Elizabeth Haiducek and Holly Brumbaugh (Jason); her adopted daughter, Ashley Williamson (Rick); her seven grandchildren, Micah, Serenity, Nolan, Elizabeth, Lincoln, Leo and Quentin Jr.; and many adopted grandchildren, cousins, aunts/uncles, friends and her children's father.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m.
