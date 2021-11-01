Michelle D. Harbourn, 51, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:45 PM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Michelle's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Michelle was born December 5, 1969, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Bobby Dean Bequeaith and Judy Ann Woollums Bequeaith.
Michelle was married to William "Bill" J. Harbourn on April 9, 1992, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her 3 children, Jeff Harbourn (Abigail) Beauford, South Carolina, Amberlyn Brown (Phillip) of Hannibal, Missouri and Austin Harbourn of Hannibal, Missouri; niece, Heather Semkin (Nick); nephew, Levi Muehring (Joelle); 1 sister, Jenny Muehring (Junior) of New London, Missouri; and 8 grandchildren, Josie Brown, Abby Brown, Elijah Brown, Hayden Harbourn, McKaizlynn Harbourn, McKyaiaa Harbourn, Gabe Hommer and Aurora Hommer.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Bobbie Ann Harbourn.
Michelle worked professionally in insurance billing for Great River Clinic, later becoming dispatch for the Palmyra Police Department. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Michelle had a huge heart for care giving. She loved her home and family gatherings, which sometimes included camping with her parents in the camper. Michelle was a Cardinals fan, her favorite player was Yadi. With her love of Christmas, she really enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and she was also an avid reader of dramatic novels. Michelle was a shopper and even window shopping made her happy. She had a beautiful collection of decorative tea pots, adorning her home. Her delicious cooking spoke for itself, with family favorites being her fried chicken and Surprise Chocolate Cake. Michelle had a smile that could truly light up any room she entered. Her bright soul will be missed by all of her many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harbourn, Phillip Brown, Levi Muehring, Nick Semkin and Junior Muehring.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Harbourn, Kolton Semkin, Elijah Brown and Sawyer Semkin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
