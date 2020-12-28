Michelle A. White, 36, of Palmyra, Mo., died Dec. 26, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Jan. 4, at Lewis Brothers Funeral chapel in Palmyra.
Updated: December 28, 2020 @ 11:52 pm