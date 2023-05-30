Mass of Christian burial for Michael William “Mike” Moore, 83, of Perry, will be 10:00 AM June 3, 2023 at St. William Catholic Church in Perry with Father John Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in rural Center.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.
Bienhoff Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Moore passed away at 7:00 PM Wednesday April 26, 2023, at Luther Manor nursing home in Hannibal.
He was born March 20, 1940, in St. Louis the son of William Moore and Nellie Swift.
Mike married Maxine Claire Doyle on July 20, 1963, in Hannibal and she survives.
Other survivors include: two sons, Michal Stephen Moore of Greeley, CO and John Swift Moore of Denver, CO, one daughter; Jennifer Nell Moore of Ocala, FL, one sister; Patty Moore of Sacramento, CA, three grandchildren; Raeanne Moore, Isabelle Moore, and Ryan Rangus, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Mary Wilkinson.
Mike was an engineer by profession and Maxine and him moved back home to Perry twenty one years ago. He enjoyed fishing, boating, reading and socializing with friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Cemetery in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home PO Box 427 Perry, MO 63462.
