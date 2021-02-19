Michael “Mike” W. Beilsmith, age 61, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:50 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Mike was born on November 24, 1959, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Robert W. and Patricia (Rupp) Beilsmith.
Mike is survived by his loving mother, Patricia Beilsmith; brothers, Robert W. Beilsmith, JR. ( Patty), James Beilsmith (Nita) and John Beilsmith (Penny); sister, Teresa Winn (Mark); nephews, John R. Beilsmith and James B. Beilsmith; nieces, Bobbie Jo Winn, Megan Beilsmith and Katie Beilsmith.
Mike was preceded in death by his father.
Mike graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1978. He owned and operated Mike Beilsmith Auto Repair, which he was well known for his honesty and work by his customers. Prior to opening the auto repair shop, Mike served as a Ralls and Marion County Deputy Sheriff and also served on the NEMO Drug Task Force.
One of Mike’s favorite past time’s when not visiting with friends and customers at his shop was riding his motorcycle with his friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike’s motorcycle riding friends.
All that knew Mike would know of his faith and love for our armed forces and law enforcement, so memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
