Michael W. Lee Sr., 48, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:08 PM, Monday, October 24, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Michael's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the funeral home with Masonic Honors at 7:00 PM, by the Hannibal Masonic Lodge #188.
Michael was born May 20, 1974, in Hannibal, MO to Donald F. Lee and Diane J. Widish Lee.
Survivors include his companion of over 25 years, Yvonne Edstrohm of Hannibal, MO; three children, Michael Lee Jr. (Ellie Allen) of Hannibal, MO, Michelle Paugh (Scott) of Hannibal, MO, Joseph Deavers (Virginia) of Auxvasse, MO; one brother, Greg Lee (Susie) of Quincy, IL; and one sister, Donna Wilson (Skip) of Arizona.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael previously worked as a welder.
Michael enjoyed shooting pool and playing poker with his friends. In his younger years, Michael was an avid skateboarder. Monty Python, hanging out at the American Legion and working on the computer were all some of Michael's favorites. Michael also took pleasure in studying religion and a variety of conspiracy theories. Most of all Michael cherished the times he shared with his friends and family.
Michael was a member of the Hannibal VFW auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, and a member of the Eastern Star. Michael was a Mason and a member of the Hannibal Masonic Lodge #188.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Masonic Lodge #188.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
