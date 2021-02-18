Hannibal, Mo. Michael W. Beilsmith Feb 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael W. Beilsmith, 61, of Hannibal, died February 17, 2021. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Chapel Michael W. Beilsmith Smith Arrangement Hannibal Recommended for you Trending Now Mark Twain Landing getting $3M facelift Hannibal woman advances in cover model search Robert L. "Bobby" Heiser, Jr. Robert L. "Bobby" Heiser Becky Thatcher Diner vandalized, suspect arrested Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView