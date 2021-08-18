Michael T. Garrett, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:34 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Michael's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Michael was born December 24, 1950, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Cecil Thomas Garrett and Erma Lee Wroughton.
Survivors include his 3 children, Michael Garrett (Dawn), Lakisha Robbins and Tabatha Erlandsen (Peter), 4 brothers, Steve Garrett (Tina), Pat Garrett (Gina) and Terry Garrett (Tracy) and Charles Rhoades, 3 sisters, Shirley Garrett Cassidy (William), Dawn Garrett Reed (Derek) and Debbie Garrett (Joe), as well as several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
In his professional career, Michael worked for C & S Construction. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Michael enjoyed tinkering with small machinery and electronics, a good bonfire with friends and family, as well as tending to his chickens. His favorite movie was Tombstone and he played lead guitar for a local band called Thunderhead. Michael's love for his family was unmatched and he will be missed by many.
Michael was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to help the Garrett Family with funeral expenses.
