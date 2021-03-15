Michael Stephen Fenton, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:25 PM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Michael Neff will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 and the Missouri Military Honors Team will be in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Michael’s life will be held 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel with a Masonic service held at 8:00 PM.
Michael was born on January 11, 1947, in Pittsfield, IL the son of Rexford and Marcella (Taylor) Fenton.
He was previously married to Anna Jo See who preceded him in death in 1998. He later married Carol Pettitt Lane on September 12, 1998. She survives him.
Also surviving are his children, Jamie Fenton (Reggie), Lori Greenup (Brent), Scot Fenton (Wendy) and Jeff Lane (Chris); grandchildren, Brandon and Eric Fenton, Anna and Abby Fenton, Samantha and Mason Lane, Maggie, Morgan and Jacob Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Maci and Landyn Davis and his brother, Dale Fenton (Amy).
Mike graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1964. In 1966, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served until 1970. He spent one year in Vietnam and was stationed in a number of locations across the states. He was extremely proud of his military service and considered it his honor to serve his nation.
Mike is probably most well-known through his career as a heating and air conditioning service technician. He was in many homes in the area and his customers continued to speak to him and call him by name over the years.
Mr. Fenton was a member of the Masonic Lodge #188 in Hannibal and #33 in Center, MO. He proudly served as Worshipful Master in both lodges. He was also a member of the NEMO Shrine Club for which he served as President in 2017 and truly enjoyed driving his miniature “Tin Lizzie” in parades. He was also proud to be a member of the Scottish Rite, the Hannibal Elks Lodge and American Legion Post #55 in Hannibal.
Camping was another love of Mike’s. He and Carol started camping in 2007 and immediately fell in love with it. They took one trip to Colorado and several shorter trips that year. He spent several summers camping at a local park and many weeks and weekends out in the wild. A number of years ago Mike discovered the mountains of Colorado after which he and Carol made numerous trips to Colorado. More recently, Jeff and Chris took Mike and Carol on their first cruise and last fall took a road trip through the Badlands, Yellowstone and back through Colorado.
Mike and Carol just recently became members of the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Jim Gilbert, Charlie Minks, Gene Wescott, Butch Pennewell, Scott Armistead and Melvin Gordon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital for Children or to a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Nwakile, Dr. Memken and their staff for their excellent and compassionate care of Mike along with the staff of Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Mike’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.