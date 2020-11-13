Michael R. Zerbonia Sr., 80, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ilasco, Mo. Father Matthew Flatley and Father Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Michael’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
If you plan on attending the visitation or the private funeral Mass a mask must be worn.
Michael was born May 5, 1940, in Hannibal, Mo., to Raffaele Zerbonia and Mary C. Zerbonia.
He was married to Jeanne McGeorge on July 8, 1961, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ilasco, Mo. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Michael R. Zerbonia Jr. (Diane) of Chatham, Ill., James Zerbonia (Sue) of St. Charles, Mo., and Anthony J. Zerbonia (Tiffany) of Columbia, Mo.; one sister, Margaret Schutte of Quincy, Ill.; five grandchildren, Emily Zerbonia, Linsey Zerbonia, Niko Zerbonia, Nathan Field and Megan Field; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Severrino and Marie Fiorella; brother, Vincent A. Zerbonia; sister, Mary Rita Brothers; and two infant siblings, Ralph Zerbonia and Carmella Zerbonia.
Early in his professional career Michael worked as a plumber for many years for Frank Genovese. He later joined American Cyanamid and worked there in the chemical plant for over 30 years before his retirement in 2000.
An avid football fan, Michael’s favorite NFL team was the St. Louis Cardinals and later the Arizona Cardinals. He also was a devoted University of Missouri and University of Notre Dame football fan. Deer hunting for many years, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and watching the daily news and usually reading two newspapers a day were activities that Michael took pleasure in. A wonderful cook, Michael made the best salmon and he always loved to prepare his famous biscuits and gravy for his family. Moments shared with his family and grandchildren were cherished by Michael. He especially enjoyed trips back to the homeland of his family in Italy. In 2009 Michael and members of his family journeyed to Cinquefrondi, Italy where he was able to visit the birthplace of his father; years later the family would return to Italy and visit his mother’s birthplace and discover cousins still living in Italy.
Mike enjoyed giving gold dollars to his grandkids, nieces, nephews, kids at church or friends of his grandkids. He would always tell them to get an ice cream.
Michael was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and later a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Bill Zerbonia, Richard Zerbonia, John Zerbonia, Steven Brothers, Alan Brothers and Mark Zerbonia.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Polc, Carl Zupan, Gilbert Cox, John Teel, Brian Powell and Frank Caldwell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Chapel Association or to the Ilasco Historical Preservation Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.