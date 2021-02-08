Michael “Mike” Lee Donelson, 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:48 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
Private Funeral services will be at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be a private visitation for the family.
The funeral service will be live streamed through the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
The live stream will start shortly before the service begins at 11:00 AM Friday, February 12, 2021.
Mike was born July 7, 1946, in Quincy, IL to Gerald Donelson and Shirley Arp Donelson. He was married to Janet Dickerson on September 24, 1966 in Santa Barbara, CA. She survives.
Also surviving are 3 children: Brian Donelson (Kory) of Columbia, MO, Jody Donelson (Raini) of Saverton, MO, and Susan Koetters (Chris) of Louisiana, MO; 2 sisters: Sandy Bauer (Dale) of Bushnell, FL and Carol Johnston (Bruce) of St. Charles, IL; 1 sister-in-;aw, Joyce Turner (Charles) of Hannibal, MO; 3 grandchildren: Santana Arends (Kelly) of New Bloomfield, MO, Joe Donelson (Emily) of Ft. Sam Houston, TX; and Tanner Zeitvogel of Columbia, MO; and 6 great grandchildren: Kynleigh Donelson, Talon Donelson, Henry Arends, Graham Arends, Fletcher Arends, and Easton Arends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Michele Donelson Wolterman; and his father-in-law, John and mother-in-law, Frances Dickerson.
Mike proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Professionally, Mike started his career as a bricklayer with the Bleigh Construction Company. He later worked for 4M Bridge Company. Mike then joined BASF where he was a chemical worker and retired after 30 years of service.
Mike enjoyed fishing and camping in his 5th wheel at Indian Creek, near Mark Twain Lake. A talented carpenter, Mike made some of the most beautiful furniture, with walnut being his favorite wood to work with. Mike had a green thumb and loved to garden. He was known for his 6 feet tall tomato plants and Holly Hock flowers. Mike also loved riding his bicycle from Oakwood to downtown Hannibal throughout the year when he could. . The Mizzou Tigers football and basketball teams, Brooklyn Dodgers baseball, and NASCAR racing were also sports that Mike took pleasure in following. Most of all, Mike cherished the time he could spend with his friends and family.
Mike was a Lutheran by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, Willow Care Center, or for Melanoma Research.
