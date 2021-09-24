Michael Huff

Michael "Mike" Huff, age 77, of New London, MO passed away at 5:20 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
There will be no visitation held. Family and friends are all invited to celebrate Mike's life at the graveside. For those who are planning to attend the graveside service please bring your own lawn chair, due to limited seating.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Michael was born on May 11, 1944, in Hannibal, MO at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the son of Arlie and Emma (Haden) Huff.
He was united in marriage to Mary Gay Lemon on August 17, 1968, in New London, MO. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2016.
Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Lewton and husband Steve of Hannibal, MO and Monica Huff of New London, MO; brother, John Huff and wife Karen of New London, MO; four grandchildren, Maygan Huff, Austin Lewton, Nathan Lewton and Abby Lewton and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Huff.
Mike was employed over 60 years as a Pipefitter for Local 581 out of Hannibal that later merged with Local 562 out of St. Louis. Mike also worked nights and weekends tending to his livestock and crops on the farm.
Mike never met a stranger, he loved to visit with people, especially at breakfast over a cup of coffee. He was known for his love of restoring old Jeeps, tractors and collecting vehicles. In the summer months you could find Mike tending to his tomatoes and green beans in the garden or riding around on his John Deere Gator, giving a big wave with an ear to ear smile when you met him on the road. When time allowed, Mike enjoyed watching Westerns with Gun Smoke, Bonanza and anything John Wayne being his favorites.
Mike was a member of Center Masonic Lodge #33, NEMO Shriners, Moolah Temple, New London Lions Club and was heavily involved in 4-H with his daughter. He presently served as the Planning and Zoning Commissioner for Ralls County, New London Rural Fire Department Board, Treasurer of the RCEC Board and served on the Barkley Cemetery Board.
Mike's biggest love was his family and friends, everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Mike will always cherish that deep voice with a heart of gold.
Pallbearers will be Austin Lewton, Nathan Lewton, Chad Huff, David Palmer, Nash Simmons, Sam Huff and Chris Gaines.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Hemeyer, Buzzy Tobin, George Ely Lane, William Epperson, David Houchins, Harold Lee Elder, Brad Sanders and Lynn Hodges.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New London Rural Fire Department or Shriners Hospital for Children, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Michael's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com