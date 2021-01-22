Michael H. Calvert

Michael Henry Calvert, age 65, of Hannibal, MO formerly of Monroe City, MO passed away at 3:36 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. The service will be live streamed on Michael's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com starting a few minutes before 7:00 PM.
Visitation celebrating Michael's life will be held at 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Michael was born on October 18, 1955, in Hannibal, MO the son of Ray and Betty (Lucas) Calvert.
Survivors include his children, Theresa Calvert (Robert Norvell) of Hannibal, MO, Charles Calvert (Emily Francis) of Hannibal, MO and Christopher Calvert of Laddonia, MO; sisters, Sherry Gamble of Monroe City, MO, Cindy Norcross (David) of La Belle, MO, Charlotte Hawkins (Estel) of Monroe City, MO and Connie Ronimous of Hannibal, MO; his children's mother, Vickie Calvert of Hannibal, MO; seven grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Sylvia Lucas, significant other, Rhonda Wilson, son, Leland Anthony Calvert, siblings, Earnest Ray and James Edward Calvert and Brenda Masterson.
Michael worked as a general laborer for several area businesses.
Michael was a simple man who enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, going to yard sales and watching westerns on tv. His biggest love was the time spent with his family. He cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kaydence Norvell, Jordan Norvell, Kiara Norvell, Ian Norvell, Mary Schappaugh, James Michael Wilt, Chris Calvert, Cody Dent and Charles Calvert.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Michael's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com