Michael E. Stephens, 51, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:22 PM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Michael's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, October 24, 2022, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Michael was born February 7, 1971, in Springfield, MO. His parents are Larry E. Stephens and Connie J. Garner Stephens.
Survivors include his mother, Connie J. Stephens of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Stacy Papachrisanthou (George) of Millstadt, IL; aunt, Faye Bleigh (David) of Hannibal, MO; uncle, Jack Stephens (Georgia) of Shawnee, KS; two nephews, Michael and Matthew Papachrisanthou; and his cousins: Kim Jackson (Tony), John Stephens (Michelle), Jolynn Parker (Matt), Bridget Bleigh-Bouyea (Mark), and Betsy Bleigh-Divers (Jeremy).
Michael was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Louis and Elva Stephens, Roy and Dorothy Garner; step grandfather, Joe Bush; and his uncle, Roy Garner Jr.
Professionally, Michael previously worked for Bleigh Construction.
An outdoorsman, Michael loved fishing and hunting. Boating on Salt River brought Michael joy. He loved motorcycles and his black hardtop Jeep. Most of all, Michael loved and cherished his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael was Catholic by faith and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
