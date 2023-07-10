Michael E. Rodgers, Sr., 54, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:20 AM Monday, July 10, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday July 18, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Scott Hawes will officiate.
Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Michael's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, July 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Michael was born December 5, 1968, in Hannibal, MO to Herbert J. Rodgers and Pamela Heck Rodgers.
He was married to Kathryn "Kathy" Spratt on January 20, 1990, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Pam Rodgers of Hannibal; four children: Caleb Ruhl, Michael Rodgers, Jr. (Donna), Kyle Rodgers (Kelsey), and Kevin Rodgers (Tricia) all of Hannibal; one brother, Herb "Wayne" Rodgers of Hannibal; one sister, Cynthia Quick of Hannibal; five grandchildren: Lane, Lacee, Brynlee, Remington "Remi", and Braxton Rodgers; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Michael was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; great grandparents; one niece, Bretta Nicole Pickett; and one infant grandbaby Rodgers.
Professionally, Michael was a truck driver since 1990.
Michael loved to hunt duck and deer with his sons. He also enjoyed attending the area demolition derbies or the stock car races around the area. Trips to Branson with family, a glass of sweet tea and a hot bowl of chili were a few of Michael’s favorites. Michael cherished his pet dogs and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael attended the South Side Baptist Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Jose Del Toro, Kevin Tate, Will Smith, Glenn Stanley, Gary Ranabarger, William Oscar Dodd and Joel Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Rodgers, Kyle Rodgers, Kevin Rodgers, Lane Rodgers, Braxton Rodgers, Dakota Pickett and Dalton Pickett.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
