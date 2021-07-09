Michael E. Davis

Michael Edward Davis, 44, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 10:56 PM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home in New London, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Michael’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Michael was born June 26, 1977, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Frederick L. Davis and Betty Jane Klise Davis. He was married to Angela Marie Arch Davis on September 18, 2004 at the Salt River Christian Church in New London, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, 4 children, Austin Michael Davis (Brie Dudenhoeffer), Jefferson City, Missouri, Sophia Davis, Irelynn Davis and Logan Davis all of the home, his twin brother, Matthew Davis, Des Moines, Iowa, 1 sister, Michelle Kurz (Tim), Vandalia, Missouri, mother-in-law, Ruth Arch, Hannibal, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews .
Michael was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law, George Arch and niece, Kimberly Kurz.
Professionally, Michael worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at General Mills in Hannibal, Missouri. He enjoyed the free feeling of riding his Ultra Classic Limited Harley motorcycle, vacationing at Pensacola Beach, Florida, listening to the ocean sounds and educating himself on Vietnam and World War II Era history. A true sportsman, he loved fishing at the Salt River, as well as hunting for deer, rabbit and squirrel with his dad and children. Michael’s team was the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre was his all time favorite. Being the well-rounded man he was, Michael also was a master at wood working and built his own home and pool. A wonderful cook, Michael loved to grill and barbecue. A giving spirit, Michael was always there to lend a helping hand. A jokester at heart, Michael loved to share time with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Austin Davis, Logan Davis, Matthew Davis, Jesse Ogle, Chad Otten, Travis Turpin, Donnie Summers, Les Nutt and Tracy Nell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.