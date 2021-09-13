Melvin Doran, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:50 PM, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
There are no services planned at this time.
Melvin was born August 31, 1937, in Hannibal, Missouri to Owen A. Doran and Eva Alberta May Doran. He was married to Cheryl L. Huff Doran on February 14, 1987 in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 2 stepchildren, Darin Wilson of Hannibal, Missouri and Doug Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Sam Doran, 2 sisters, Margie Doran and Geraldine Reed and niece, Susie Griggs.
Professionally, Melvin worked at Bluff City Dairy and later went on to work for Bruce Vending Machines of Bowling Green. Melvin also served his country in the United States Army. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the slots at the Riverboat.
