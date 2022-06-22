Melissa R. Simpson, age 57, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:25 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in the Bear Creek Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Melissa’s life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday June 27, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Melissa was born on March 5, 1965, in Middleton, Ohio the daughter of James and Corrine (Richardson) Young.
She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Simpson on May 25, 2008, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include her husband of the home, daughter, Tiffany R. Eaves (Levar) of Hannibal, MO; two sons, David Bates (Shawna) of Hannibal, MO and Dawayne Bates (Crystal) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Denasia French, Caden Davis, Shian French, Alex Bates, Aliyah Gray, Abigail Bates, Aubree French, Destiny Wood, Desare’ Wood (Johnathan) and Dylan Wood, great grandchildren; Xzavier Davis, Oliver Wood, Salem Wood, Elody Wood, Kayden Wood, Lyla Downs and Layton Downs.
Also surviving are four sisters, Sandy Anneken (Jim) of TN, Pam Robertson (Roger) of Hannibal, MO, Mary Gottman (Melvin) of Hannibal, MO, and Essie Mudd of Hannibal, MO, two brothers, Larry Young of Hannibal, MO and Jimmy Young of Hannibal, MO; .
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Debbie Smith, one infant brother, Lester Young and sister-in-law, Pauline Young and niece, Sandy Fugate.
Melissa had worked as a CNA around the Hannibal area for several years.
Melissa was a Christian by faith and a member of The Crossing.
Melissa was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She lived for her grandchildren, her dogs and most importantly her cigarettes. Melissa spent hours playing Ol’ Shit with her family and friends. Dancing and gardening were a few of her favorite hobbies. Everyone that knew Melissa knew she was scared of midgets and always steered clear of them. She was often seen with her favorite beverage in her hand (coffee).
Pallbearers will be Dawayne Bates, David Bates, Levar Eaves, Caden Davis, Alex Bates and Bubby Bates.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Melissa’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
