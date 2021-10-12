Melinda G. Nichols

Melinda Gay Nichols, 58, of Hannibal, MO, passed away Wednesday October 6th, 2021 at 5:11 am at her home in Hannibal. A memorial service will be Thursday, October 14th, at 6:30 pm at Grand View Funeral Home. Reverend Mark Burkey will officiate. Visitation celebrating Lindy's life will be held from 5:00 pm until the time of service.
Lindy was born June 24, 1963, in Salina, KS, to Melvin J. Rickey and Patricia Culp Molles. She was married to Johnny R. Nichols on October 26, 1996, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2017.
Survivors include her mother Patricia Molles, three sisters, Cheryl Sultzman of Hannibal, Karen Branch of Hannibal, Marla White of Hannibal and one brother, Tim Rickey of Hannibal. Three stepchildren, Johnny R. Nichols Jr. (Genna) of Hannibal, Jessie Nichols of Hannibal, Josh Nichols of Hannibal, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin, her stepfather, her paternal and maternal grandparents, a nephew, Scott Rickey, and great nephew Cooper Rickey.
Lindy was a professional painter for area contractors and families. Lindy loved to spend most of her free time outdoors. She loved gardening and was known for her green thumb when it came to flowers. Lindy loved to craft, she could take something old and make something beautiful out of it. Lindy canned everything she could from her gardens. Family always looked forward to her Christmas baskets filled with homemade preserves, baked goods, Jerky, homemade salsa, and a personally crafted gift to finish off the basket. Lindy loved spending time with her fur baby, “Julio” who was super protective of her. She loved family vacations and girl’s getaways, always bring laughter and joy to everyone. She loved B-B-Q’s and fish fries. Lindy was a loving and giving person who would go without so that others needs would be met first. And, most of all, Lindy loved being with her family, and her friends.
Lindy will be dearly missed by all, those that were blessed to know her, and the many who were touched by her generosity and caring spirit.
Honorary pallbearers are: P.J. Sultzman, Kristan Sultzman, Jeremy Rickey, James Branch, Steven Waters II, Alan Waters, Ryan Waters and Cody Rickey. Memorial contributions can be made to Community loving care hospice, and St. Jude’s children’s hospital. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Hospice chaplain Rev. Mark Burkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.