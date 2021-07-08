Meleah J. Flynn

Meleah Joy Flynn, aged 54, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1966 in Sedalia, MO to William and Karen Wybert McKenzie. She married Allen Lee Roy Flynn on August 20, 1988 in Florissant, MO and he survives.
Meleah graduated from Barry High School in 1985 and then began her lifetime role as a wife and mother. She worked at Stevenson Elementary School in Bloomington for over 10 years, volunteering for everything until they gave her a paying job as a lunchroom supervisor. She also served as PTO President for many years and was a youth group leader at First Assembly of God, Normal, IL where she attended. After returning back to Barry in December 2008, Meleah soon started working alongside Debbie Harshman at The Paper filling many roles during her time there. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainville where she served as a Deaconess. She loved God and faith came first. She was very passionate about the Barry Apple Festival, serving as Chairman with her husband, Allen and it became a fulltime job. Meleah orchestrated many things behind the scenes, never needing any recognition or praise for anything she did. She enjoyed many hours on her porch swing and her true hobby was moving furniture around, frequently at midnight. Organizing and redoing the house was something she always enjoyed doing. Meleah’s greatest joys in life were Allen, their children, and their grandchildren and she was very supportive of every event they participated in. She was quiet but hard headed and very strong and loving. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allen Flynn; parents, William and Karen McKenzie of Barry, IL; daughters, Kelsie (Keenan) Sappington of Nebo, IL, Alexis (Dan) Williams of Pittsfield, IL and Jordan Flynn of Barry, IL; grandchildren, Haylee Sappington, Addison Sappington, Elijah Sappington, Bryar Sappington, Ariella Williams, and Mireya Williams; brothers, David McKenzie of Carterville, IL and Douglas (Kathy) McKenzie or St. Louis, MO; sister, Amy (Shane) Parrish of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Tressia Fox of Barry, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one child in infancy; grandchildren, Brennan, Genesis, Israel, Isaiah, and Carter Williams; her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. M.J. McKenzie and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wybert; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Barbara Flynn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Interment will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Blessing Cancer Center c/o Blessing Foundation in honor of Meleah. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.