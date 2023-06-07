Megan Diane Battle, 49, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:33 PM, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Neff and Rev. Nathan Munger will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Megan's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, June 12, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Megan was born February 18, 1974, in Hannibal, MO to Bruce Battle and Mary Bousman Battle.
Survivors include her parents, Bruce and Mary Battle of Hannibal, MO; her two sisters, Beth Ruhl (Greg) of Hannibal, MO and Laura Gladney (Mike) of Springfield, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Megan was preceded in death by her infant brother, Christopher Battle; her grandmother, Rosemary Bousman; and her grandparents, Bruce and Nine Battle.
Professionally, Megan was operated a daycare for many years, was a cook at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, and later worked in advertising and sales for the Quincy Herald Whig.
Megan had a great sense of humor and loved playing jokes on her friends and nurses. An avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan, Megan rarely missed a game and cheering on her favorite players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. One of Megan's most treasured memories was being pushed in her wheelchair in the Hannibal Cannibal. Doing crafts, marshmallow gun fights, and traveling were a few of Megan's favorites. Most of all, Megan cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
Megan was such an inspirational person, even with all her physical challenges and multiple hospital trips, she was an encourager. The hundreds of people that read her Facebook posts knew that if Megan could be joyful, then they could be too. She always had a thankful heart toward all those that helped her do daily necessary things; provide food, meds, and many things that we take for granted. She left such an impact on many people; they will think of her often when they are having a bad day.
Pallbearers will be Megan's nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle of Praise Church or Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
