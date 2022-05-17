May M. Inlow

May Marie Lehenbauer Inlow, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of New London, Missouri, passed away at 6:34 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to May’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
May was born May 1, 1940, in Ralls County, Missouri to Fred Lehenbauer and Hazel Norfolk Lehenbauer.
She was married to Thomas W. Inlow Jr. on July 14, 1983, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Sherry McNeal (Randy) of Hannibal, Missouri; her brother, Robert L. Lehenbauer (Hyla) of Ralls County, Missouri; her sister, Mary A. Griffith of Hannibal, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 6 great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
May was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph Allen Reeves Jr., and Terry Michael Reeves; two brothers, Fredrick Lehenbauer, and Bennie Lehenbauer; two sisters, Josephine Smallwood, and Frances Rosser.
Professionally, May worked at the Levering Home in both the housekeeping and laundry departments. She also previously worked as a clerk at local stores and also in area factories.
Away from work, May loved to care for her cats. A wonderful cook, May’s family always looked forward to her fried chicken and homemade potatoes and gravy. John Wayne westerns, professional wrestling and riding horses in her younger years were also a few of May’s favorites. A talented vocalist and guitarist, May enjoyed country music and even performed in a local bank years back. Most of all May cherished the moments she shares with family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Randy W. McNeal, Randy McNeal, Michael Rush, and Robert L. Lehenbauer.
May was Lutheran by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
