May J. Thomas

May Jean Thomas, 88, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:33 PM, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Center, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to May's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
May was born November 17, 1932, in East St. Louis, Illinois to Berthel Carman and Mary Ann Patterson.
May was married to Lacy Thomas on December 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Jim Thomas (Heide) of Kewanee, Illinois, Theresa Egbert (Ron) of Hannibal, Missouri, Dan Thomas (Sue) of New London, Missouri and Becky Tucker (Ken) of Frankford, Missouri; son-in-law, Jim Sheffield of Quincy, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Sheree Thomas of Auxvasse, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
May was preceded in death by her parents; 2 grandchildren, Daniela Thomas and Kyle Thomas; 3 children, Mary Sheffield, Jean Powell, Bucky Thomas; son-in-law, Jim Powell; great grandson, Gabriele Powell; 3 sisters, Christine Bryant, Earlene Thompson and Barb Schuesler; and 3 brothers-in-law, Lee Bryant, Charles Thompson and Merle Schuesler.
May worked professionally as a Certified Nurse Aid and was a Christian, by faith. May was known far and wide for her delicious cooking. Favorites amongst family were her vegetable soup, chicken and dumplings, fresh bread and lemon meringue pies. May had a heart for care giving, lovingly raising her 7 children and working at the nursing home. She also enjoyed getting out in nature, camping and fishing. When she wanted to relax at home, May would curl up with a word search puzzle or to watch some of her favorite shows such as, Bowerly Boys, old westerns, and various soap operas. May was a loving soul who will be forever missed by those lucky enough to share in her life.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Pemberton, Jason Sheffield, Matthew Craven, Nathan Craven, Kristopher Bruce, QwenShaun Smith, Perry Thomas and Dustin Kyle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Thomas, Brian Egbert, Sean Thomas, Emily Tucker, Heather Ince, Tisha Hoover, Katy Thomas, Denice Craven, Lisa Pemberton, Lori Powell, Keisha Maze and Kamey Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
